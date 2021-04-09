NYS sees lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since December 4

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York has recorded its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since December 4.

According to the newest update from Gov. Cuomo’s office, 4,351 people are hospitalized, and 899 of them are receiving intensive care. 56 people died of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The state’s latest overall positivity rate is 2.96 percent. Here’s a complete breakdown of the statistics shared on Friday morning:

Test Results Reported – 304,956

– 304,956 Total Positive – 9,014

– 9,014 Percent Positive – 2.96%

– 2.96% 7 -Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%

– 3.37% Patient Hospitalization – 4,351 (-71)

– 4,351 (-71) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -189

– -189 Patients Newly Admitted – 538

– 538 Hospital Counties – 55

– 55 Number ICU – 899 (-48)

– 899 (-48) Number ICU with Intubation – 591 (-9)

– 591 (-9) Total Discharges – 166,520 (+546)

– 166,520 (+546) Deaths – 56

– 56 Total Deaths – 41,028

Regional Hospital Bed Capacity & Occupancy

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 109 0.01% 33% Central New York 49 0.01% 34% Finger Lakes 190 0.02% 42% Long Island 720 0.03% 35% Mid-Hudson 493 0.02% 45% Mohawk Valley 61 0.01% 42% New York City 2,324 0.03% 33% North Country 27 0.01% 55% Southern Tier 81 0.01% 50% Western New York 297 0.02% 39% Statewide 4,351 0.02% 37%

Regional ICU Bed Capacity & Occupancy

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 236 203 17% Central New York 272 195 32% Finger Lakes 397 243 41% Long Island 860 673 24% Mid-Hudson 680 417 42% Mohawk Valley 97 71 24% New York City 2,574 2,023 23% North Country 61 31 45% Southern Tier 126 69 46% Western New York 545 348 39% Statewide 5,848 4,273 29%

Positive Test Results

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 2.25% 2.28% 2.25% Central New York 1.45% 1.46% 1.48% Finger Lakes 2.69% 2.81% 2.85% Long Island 4.27% 4.28% 4.15% Mid-Hudson 4.34% 4.14% 4.03% Mohawk Valley 1.61% 1.51% 1.59% New York City 4.11% 3.92% 3.88% North Country 1.79% 1.72% 1.85% Southern Tier 0.72% 0.67% 0.69% Western New York 4.72% 4.67% 4.68% Statewide 3.48% 3.40% 3.37%

Positive Tests In Each County

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,149 70 Allegany 3,107 10 Broome 16,957 47 Cattaraugus 4,966 21 Cayuga 5,745 27 Chautauqua 8,123 24 Chemung 6,979 19 Chenango 2,956 22 Clinton 4,391 27 Columbia 3,762 8 Cortland 3,482 12 Delaware 2,069 21 Dutchess 27,142 110 Erie 78,193 578 Essex 1,476 2 Franklin 2,351 3 Fulton 3,910 16 Genesee 4,945 30 Greene 3,037 8 Hamilton 294 0 Herkimer 4,836 6 Jefferson 5,345 14 Lewis 2,391 13 Livingston 3,890 14 Madison 4,201 13 Monroe 58,774 319 Montgomery 3,749 27 Nassau 173,216 668 Niagara 17,405 139 NYC 865,460 4,368 Oneida 21,095 48 Onondaga 35,149 135 Ontario 6,611 41 Orange 44,911 218 Orleans 2,673 15 Oswego 6,805 32 Otsego 3,067 25 Putnam 9,938 48 Rensselaer 10,359 42 Rockland 44,823 181 Saratoga 13,944 69 Schenectady 12,128 40 Schoharie 1,478 8 Schuyler 969 3 Seneca 1,824 5 St. Lawrence 6,074 27 Steuben 6,119 25 Suffolk 188,805 731 Sullivan 5,864 45 Tioga 3,270 31 Tompkins 3,980 9 Ulster 12,588 86 Warren 3,288 8 Washington 2,779 11 Wayne 5,055 53 Westchester 123,203 423 Wyoming 3,174 15 Yates 1,083 4

