NYS Senator Tom O’Mara speaks out about Cuomo’s sexual allegations saying “It’s time for an independent special prosecutor”

(WETM) —New York State Senator, Tom O’Mara, released a statement Saturday regarding the latest sexual harassment allegation against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“It is past time for the appointment of an independent Special Prosecutor to deliver the truth, at every level, of the Cuomo administration. Governor Cuomo does not get to dictate the terms of the investigation and certainly not pick his own investigator. That is now how this works. This is about the victims, not the perpetrator,” said O’mara.

This comes after Governor Cuomo is being accused of sexual assault by two of his former aides.

Congressman Tom Reed also spoke out saying the governor needs to be held accountable.