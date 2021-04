AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Trooper Robert Webster saved a choking child in Avoca this past week.

According to New York State Police, Webster was called to a home in the village of Avoca for a two-year-old possibly seizing.

After learning the child had been eating, then stopped breathing, Trooper Webster performed the Heimlich maneuver.

After two attempts, the child began to cry.

The child was subsequently taken to the hospital by EMS, conscious and alert.