NYSEG and RG&E respond as strong winds continue; companies advise some outages may exceed 24 hours

(WETM) — New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) are responding as powerful winds continue to impact their service area.

Currently, approximately 36,000 NYSEG and 3,700 RG&E customers are without power.

The hardest hit areas include NYSEG’s Binghamton (1,611 outages), Elmira (3,404 outages), Geneva (4,090 outages), Ithaca (3,230 outages), Lancaster (16,993 outages) and Liberty (3,700 outages) divisions, which include Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Ontario, Orange, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Sullivan, Tompkins, Tioga, Ulster, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Due to the severity of damage associated with this storm, crews are currently working to assess the damage, make safe downed wires, clear fallen tree debris from the roads and restore power when possible.

Due to the continuation of high winds in some areas, the companies announced that some outages may exceed 24 hours.

Softened soil conditions as a result of the recent spring weather, coupled with severe winds, have caused fallen trees and limbs, resulting in damage to overhead power lines and other electrical equipment

The companies’ storm response teams are fully engaged and crews will continue to work throughout the overnight period and until every customer is restored. Currently, more than 1,500 field personnel are responding to the event. The companies are also coordinating response efforts with state and local emergency management authorities.

NYSEG and RG&E will continue to provide updates throughout the event to the general public on the companies’ websites and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). The companies also offer customers the following reminders to stay safe.



Outage Information:

Use our mobile app to report and check the status of outages. To download the application, customers should search “AVANGRID” in the Apple or Android app stores and select “NYSEG” or “RG&E”. The application is free to download.

Sign up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text, or email as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area. Customers can sign up for outage alerts by visiting here for NYSEG and here for RG&E.

Stay Away From Downed Wires

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1.800.572.1131 and RG&E customers should call 1.800.743.1701 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a Power Interruption

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1.800.572.1131 or RG&E at 1.800.743.1701

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power Restoration Priorities:

The companies’ first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. NYSEG customers are asked to call 1.800.572.1131 and RG&E customers are asked to call at 1.800.743.1701 to report downed wires. Once this vital public safety work is complete, the company will:

Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.

Develop a detailed restoration plan.

Make repairs as quickly as possible.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com or RGE.com and on the company’s social media pages: