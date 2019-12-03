NYSEG CEO assesses storm damage in Chemung County

(WETM) ELMIRA, N.Y. – After winter weather stormed across Upstate New York, hundreds of customers in the area are still without power.

“Over the last three days basically since thanksgiving we’ve been experiencing some storms and the last two days we had a major snow storm that hit impacted over customers 50,000 across New York state and the Elmira area and also the Binghamton and other areas have been impacted,” said NYSEG CEO, Carl Taylor.

New York State Electric and Gas, NYSEG, said that the numbers of customers affected continue to change. They also gave 18 news an exclusive look into how they plan to fix this problem.

“Everyone understands the storm conditions we’re all working in, and quite frankly we’re all trying to do the right thing, which is get the customers restored as quickly as possible,” said Taylor.

After going on multiple days of being without power, we asked why the process was taking longer than expected.

“You can see from the conditions it is taking a long time to get the right equipment and that it takes all of the right people,” he said.

The company announced that it expects to achieve full restoration of their system by 10 p.m. tonight.