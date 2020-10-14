NYSP conduct local underage drinking sting

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – New York State Police said they conducted an “Underage Drinking Detail” in Chemung County this past Friday, October 9th.

“Troopers checked 13 establishments and of those, 3 were not in compliance with proofing individuals when they purchased alcohol,” State Police tell 18 News. “1 establishment was in the Village of Horseheads and, 2 were in the Town of Horseheads.”

The employees were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child. All three have court dates later this month, according to NYSP.

State Police did not release the names, or establishments involved.

