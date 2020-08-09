NYSP looking for elderly driver who fled serious wrong-way crash

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police in Owego are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly driver who was traveling the wrong way on State Route 17 in the Nichols area today and caused a serious crash.

State Police say the driver of a vehicle who was traveling eastbound on 17 at approximately 9:27 a.m., on August 8, 2020 saw a silver vehicle traveling the wrong way and swerved in an attempt to avoid a head-on crash and rolled. The silver vehicle that was traveling the wrong way continued on in the wrong direction.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Pennsylvania for head and neck injuries.

A witness who saw the accident stopped to check on the driver and was unable to see where the silver vehicle went. Troopers also were not able to locate it.

The driver was described as an elderly female, possibly in her 80’s, driving a small silver sedan (possibly a Hyundai Sonata or something similar). It is believed the woman got on at exit 62 in Nichols and was traveling west in the eastbound lanes before causing the crash.

If you have any information, contact New York State Police at Owego at (607)687-3961.