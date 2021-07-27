NYSPHSAA: High school sports will not be impacted by COVID regulations in upcoming year

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There will be no COVID restrictions that will have an impact on interscholastic athletics for the upcoming school year, said New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director, Dr. Robert Zayas. He announced the statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, he said state championships are scheduled for the 2021-2022 school year and that fall sports would begin on August 23.

Dr. Zayas said NYSPHSAA will also be looking at its Amateur rule in regards to name, image, and likeness.