NYSUT pushes for more COVID testing in schools

Top Stories

by: WTEN-TV,

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s largest teacher’s union has called for increased COVID-19 testing in schools as a way to get kids back in the classroom.

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) Pres. Andy Pallotta was joined in the call for increased testing by the American Federation of Teachers and the NFL Players’ Association. NYSUT said districts should use SUNY and the NFL as models for creating and expanding coronavirus testing programs.

“Testing is an early warning system,” American Federation of Teachers Pres. Randi Weingarten said. “In a disease — in a virus — that spreads asymptomatically most of the time, the way to manage, not only reopening but staying open, the way to manage ensuring that you don’t have an outbreak is through this kind of regular testing.”

Under current New York State guidelines, schools are only required to test a percentage of students and staff if their infection rate is higher than the infection rate of the community they’re in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now