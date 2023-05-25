Notices of closure put on the doors of O’Briens Inn in Waverly.

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — The O’Briens Inn and restaurant in Waverly was shut down Tuesday afternoon after the building was reported not to have power or water.

According to the Chemung County Health Department, the building was shut down after utilities were turned off to the building after property owners were said to not be paying the utility bills for some time. It’s said the facility is without water due to the property receiving its water from a well, but the pump to get the water from the well requires electricity.

On top of the unpaid bills, the restaurant was cited with two public health hazards and eight other food-related violations after a health inspection of the building on April 21.

Food violations included improper storage of goods and utensils to not having proper food thermometers.

Close-up of the notices of closure on the door to O’Briens Inn in Waverly.

Note, the health report states that seven of the ten total citations had been corrected at the time of inspection, the remaining three violations were given a timetable of May 8 for them to be corrected, it’s unknown at this time if they were corrected by the deadline.

On the hotel side, the residence inspection report found six violations, with three being corrected at the time of inspection, while the other three were given timetables for correction.

The building will remain closed until further notice.