Occupants of crashed vehicle flee the scene in Lawrence Township along Route 328

TIOGA, PA – According to First News Now, Tioga and Lawrenceville fire and EMS units responded to a reported accident in Lawrence Township Saturday evening, around 9:53PM.

A Ford Focus vehicle was said to have traveled through a section of a guiderail near 136 Route 328.

One witness of the crash stated that it looked as if the vehicle had traveled over the guiderail.

Two individuals were seen climbing out of the vehicle and fled the crash scene in a sedan that stopped. There were two occupants involved in this crash.

Fire personnel arrived on scene within five minutes of being dispatched to the reported crash. One of the individuals that fled was said to have been injured in the crash and was later reported to be at the Acorn Market located at the Route 287 and Route 328 intersection.

Pennsylvania State Police had arrived at the Acorn Market at 10:15PM, as fire personnel and ambulance crew responded to treat the injured person.