October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Breast Cancer Awareness Month increases awareness of the disease and ways that you can ensure breast health.

According to Susan G. Komen, breast cancer occurs when cells in the breast divide and grow without their normal control.

Tumors in the breast tend to grow slowly. By the time a lump is large enough to feel, it may have been growing for as long as 10 years. Some tumors are aggressive and grow much faster.

Between 50-75 percent of breast cancers begin in the milk ducts, about 5-15 percent begin in the lobules and a few begin in other breast tissues [4].