ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – October is National Domestic Awareness Month!

The month brings awareness to the men and women that have suffered from physical violence by a partner every year.

According to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, an average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute. This equates to more than 10 million abuse victims annually. 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been physically abused by an intimate partner, and 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men have been severely physically abused by an intimate partner.

Millions of Americans live in daily, silent fear within their own homes. Also, every year millions of children are exposed to domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1.800.799.SAFE (7233).