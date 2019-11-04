Odd/Even parking in effect for Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Odd/Even parking is now in effect in the Village of Watkins Glen for all village streets east of Franklin Street.

The enforcement is in effect every day starting now through March 31, 2020, from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a grace period from 6:01 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. when both sides of the street can be used for parking.