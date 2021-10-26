Officer stabbed, another breaks elbow after inmate attacks at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Four officers were injured, one of whom was stabbed, in the Elmira Correctional Facility after two related inmate attacks on Monday, October 25.

Just after 8:00 a.m., an inmate approached an officer and punched him several times in the face in the mess hall. The officer was knocked to the floor as the inmate continued to attack him where the officer suffered a broken elbow and cuts to his eyelid and lip.

Officers eventually were able to put the inmate in a body hold and put handcuffs on him.

During the attack, a second inmate tried to join in. When a sergeant tried to stop him from interfering, he punched the sergeant in the side of the head, knocking him unconscious. He then ran into the mess hall and displayed a sharpened toothbrush and threatened staff.

After unsuccessful attempts to knock the weapon out of his hands, the inamte lunged and stabbed an officer in the bicep. He was then taken to the ground by officers and dropped the weapon. A search of his cell revealed a second sharpened toothbrush and a metal-cutting device.

The officer with the fractured elbow and the officer that was stabbed were both taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center and didn’t return to duty.

Two other officers, including the one who was punched in the head and knocked unconscious, were treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty.

The first inmate who attacked is serving 25 years to life after being convicted in New York County in 2018 for Murder 2nd, Manslaughter 1st, and Arson 4th.

The second inmate in the attack is serving a 27-year sentence after being convicted in Bronx County in 2016 for Manslaughter 1st and Attempting to Promote Prison Contraband 1st. In 2012 he was arrested after he shot his mother in the head while she lay in bed and beat her to death with a baseball bat before disposing her body in a dumpster.

Officers also found a Plexiglass shank in the cell of another inmate who wasn’t involved in the assaults.

“Both violent, vicious attacks, are exactly the reason why a watered-down disciplinary system will continue to have no deterrence on unprovoked attacks. It will only get worse once HALT legislation goes into effect next year. Our elected officials who have continually advocated for these weakened policies should look these officers in the eyes so they fully understand the violence they are subjected to every day. Their ill-conceived policies only embolden an inmate who savagely shoots his mother and beats her to death with a baseball bat. That is simply unacceptable!” said Mark Deburgomaster , NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President.