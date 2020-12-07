Officials call on the governor to ensure vaccine priority for New Yorker inmates, prisons and youth and immigrant detention

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. in July. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

New York (WETM) – The New York City Council’s Health and Hospitals Committees committed to including people incarcerated in city jails in phase 1 of vaccine distribution, Friday.

Governor Cuomo has written to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to insist that underserved communities and those hardest hit by COVID-19 are “not last to get a vaccine,” but he has not made a public plan to ensure early vaccine access to people who are incarcerated in jails, prisons, youth detention facilities and immigration detention.

In response, Center for Community Alternatives, Release Aging People in Prison Campaign, HALT Solitary Confinement Campaign, and New York Civil Liberties Union released the following statement:

“As New York faces a second wave of COVID-19, it is critical that vulnerable New Yorkers be prioritized for early, voluntary access to authorized vaccines with their informed consent. This prioritization must include all New Yorkers in “congregate” settings, including people in jails, prisons, youth detention and immigrant detention centers which have become COVID-19 hotspots across New York State and the country as a whole. While Governor Cuomo has condemned the federal government for ignoring communities of color in the national vaccine distribution plan, he must not ignore immigrant New Yorkers in ICE detention or incarcerated New Yorkers, who are disproportionately Black and Latinx. We call on the Governor to ensure vaccine priority for all vulnerable people, including New Yorkers behind bars.”