Officials identify victim of Big Flats fire victim

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has identified Lauren “Larry” Campbell, 66, as the victim of Saturday’s fatal house fire on West Hill Road in Big Flats.

According to the sheriff’s department, Campbell was sleeping when the fire broke out around 5 a.m. and was not able to make it out of the home.

Campbell was declared dead at the scene at 10:35 a.m., and the bodies of two family dogs were also recovered.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Fire Investigators
and Erway Ambulance. Ten fire companies also responded to the scene to assist.

