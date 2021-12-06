Officials Meet to Discuss Flood Risks in Northern Tier

Flooding in the Mohawk Valley area from the Nor’easter that brought several inches of rain to Central New York on Tuesday, Oct. 26th, 2021

NORTHERN TIER, P.a. (WETM) – After a summer filled with rain, flooding and hours of clean-up, local leaders are turning their attention to the waterways, discussing the importance of maintaining creeks and streams in the Northern Tier.

Representatives Clint Owlett and Martin Causer held the 3 p.m. meeting on Monday. 18 News joined the meeting via livestream but was unable to listen in due to an audio issue. 18 News reached out to Rep. Owlett’s office to alert him of the issue and were told it was unclear when it would be resolved.

The meeting comes just four months after August flooding left portions of the Northern Tier underwater for days.

“Since the 70’s, there’s been several floods in our area,” Knoxville Councilman Carl Cox said. “I feel this one we just had [in August] was absolutely the worst that I can remember and I’ve been here since I was 11 years old.”

In the past, officials have emphasized that securing our waterways is vital, especially after a recent study from “First Street Foundations,” a nonprofit research group, found the Northern Tier faces a “severe” flooding risk.

In a statement sent to 18 News, Rep. Owlett acknowledged the growing challenges the region faces when it comes to flooding.

“I’m excited to have members from across the state coming to Wellsboro to learn more about the growing challenges we face with flooding, due in large part to our limited ability to properly maintain our creeks and streams,” Owlett said in a statement before the meeting. “This is a great opportunity to educate and effect policy changes that can help protect lives and livelihoods in our communities in the future.”

Cox said one of the best ways to maintain creeks and streams is to remove buildup of any gravel and debris, that way it’s not an issue in the event any flooding issues.