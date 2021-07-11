Officials release victim’s identity in fatal boating accident on Seneca Lake

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — UPDATE 7/11/21: Deputies say Michael Battley, 48, of Seneca Falls, was operating the boat and one of his passengers, Cynthia Stuck, of Waterloo, was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was 65 years old.

Deloss Stuck, 57, of Waterloo, was taken to Thompson Hospital for treatment. He’s the husband of Cynthia Stuck. Jessica Stine, 40, of Fishers, is Cynthia’s daughter. David Knorr and Alyssa Knorr, 44 and 40, both of Clifton Springs, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Battley was taken to Thompson Hospital but did not receive treatement.

Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulances were at the scene in addition to two medivac helicopters (Mercy and Life net).

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says no PFDs were worn but were on the boat at the time of the accident.

Nearby witnesses to the incident described the rollover was marked by an echoing ‘boom’ sound.

“It’s important to enjoy the water but be safe and take it slow when your close to shore and other boats, witness Ed Corriveau said. “And that unfortunately was not what happened, it was a horrific thing the boat was going pretty fast and then stopped and people were in the water and its’ horrific.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Stick with 18 News for the latest updates.