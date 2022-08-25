ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody after police say he is connected to a recent stabbing involving a food delivery driver in Ithaca on Aug. 17.

According to Ithaca Police, Zahmear A. Lawson, 22, was located and arrested after an investigation into the stabbing of a delivery person on Aug. 17.

Lawson has been charged with Assault in the 2nd degree, a Class D Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Lawson was remanded to Tompkins County Jail for the charges listed.

The incident stems from a stabbing report that occurred on the 400 block of N. Meadow St. where police say Lawson had stabbed a delivery person in the left shoulder, which he didn’t know, before fleeing the scene. The victim received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the stabbing.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Ithaca Police.