COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield responded to a fatal one vehicle motorcycle accident in Covington Township last night.

Devin K. Webster, 23, of Wellsboro was traveling westbound on State Route 660 on his motorcycle when police say he hit a deer and lost control of the vehicle around 8:30 p.m. on July 27.

Police say Webster hit the guide rail off the westbound shoulder and was then ejected from the motorcycle. He struck the guide rail multiple times before coming to a final rest.

Webster sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were assisted on the scene by Mansfield Volunteer Fire Department, UPMC Wellsboro EMS and Crosskeys Tow.