SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — One person has been confirmed dead by the Bradford County Coroner’s Office after a house fire in the county over the weekend.

According to the coroner’s office, a resident was removed from a structure fire on Sunday, April 16, but was pronounced dead on the scene.

The coroner’s office was called to a fire at a residence on Ulster Road in Smithfield Township and assisted with the investigation with the Smithfield Township Fire Department.

Information about the individual will not be released at this time, as the next of kin needs to be notified about the death.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy has been scheduled, and that additional information will be released when it becomes available.