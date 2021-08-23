One Dead, Dozens of Homes & Buildings Destroyed After Flooding

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Clean up from last week’s deadly and devastating floods continues across the Twin Tiers, with Woodhull, New York bearing the brunt of the damage.

A mother, 31-year-old Klarissa Bivin’s died during the recent flooding in Steuben County. According to her obituary, Bivin’s had a “mother’s heart” and was devoted to her son Logan. She enjoyed cooking and baking with her family.

As of Monday, this was the only confirmed fatality in the Twin Tiers as a result of the flash flooding.

Numerous homes and businesses are still picking up downed trees and cleaning floodwaters out of basements. The flooding only impacted certain parts of the town, with numerous homes narrowly escaping damage.

Our neighbors had a farm and all their animals [and most] were washed away,” Rhiley Gilbert of Woodhall said. They got their horses out and some of their goats, their peacocks made it out but some of the goats were washed out into the water.”

Steuben County Director of Public Safety Timothy Marshall told 18 News that damage across the town is extensive not just to businesses and public buildings, but also homes.

“We basically got probably a dozen homes that have been destroyed and 25 or 30 homes that have major damage,” Marshall said. “You’re talking about a pretty substantial part of the community in that region.”

Volunteers from the American Red Cross will also be distributing a number of supplies this week to those impacted by the severe weather.

Items available to residents include clean-up kits, gloves, bleach, paper towels and bottled water.

Volunteers will also be on hand to provide referral services to anyone in need, including health, disaster and mental health support services.

Those in need may also call 1-800-RED CROSS and 2-1-1 to learn more about resources and services available to them as part of the recovery process.

The cost of the clean-up is still unknown at this time, though Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler estimated it could be in the tens of thousands of dollars.