BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — One person was found dead after a house fire in Bath on Thursday, prompting an investigation by state police.

Police say that on Feb. 16, they responded to a house fire at 6003 Bonny Hill Road.

Police say that troopers made entry into the home when they arrived, but were forced to leave out of the house due to heavy smoke.

Fire crews arrived to tackle the flames and once it was extinguished, Joyce Kautz, a resident of the home, was found in her bedroom.

Struben County Fire, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Bath Fire Department, Bath VA Fire Department, and Bath Volunteer Ambulance were on the scene to assist.

Police say the investigation into the fire is continuing at this time.