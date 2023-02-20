PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – One person died in a fire over the weekend in the Village of Penn Yan, according to the local fire department.

The Penn Yan Fire Department said it was called to a house fire in the village early in the morning on Sunday, February 19. When crews arrived, PYFD said it was already a fully-involved fire.

Multiple crews and departments were on the scene for more than five hours. PYFD said one person died in the fire, but didn’t release their name.

Yates County Fire Investigators were also called to the scene to help determine the cause of the fire. Himrod and Benton Volunteer responded, as well. Branchport Keuka Park provided standby coverage for Penn Yan.