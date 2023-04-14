A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

RICHMOND TWP, Pa. (WETM) — One person has been confirmed dead by Pennsylvania State Police after a one-car vehicle accident in Tioga County Thursday morning.

According to police, around 9:25 a.m. units were dispatched to the scene of the one-car vehicle rollover accident at 616 Route 660 in Tioga County.

An investigation into the crash discovered that the operator of the vehicle was traveling east along Rt 660 in a 1999 Ford Windstar.

Police say the operator approached a left-hand curve in the road, but in doing so, drove off the road on the south side.

Police say the driver was able to get back onto the roadway but oversteered and drove off the road again.

The driver then hit a bank and overturned one complete time before coming to a rest in a field along the south side of the road.

The report states that Mansfield Fire and Ambulance were on the scene, with the driver of the vehicle being pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Coroner.

Police say that death notifications were made and that no other parties were involved in the crash.