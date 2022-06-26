WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a Woodhull Raceway veteran during a race Saturday night.

According to the Woodhull Raceway on Facebook, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. died after suffering an apparent heart attack after an accident at the NAPA 602 Crate Sportsman qualifying heat event.

They say that Goodier’s vehicle had sped out of control and gone into the infield area of turns three and four of the track. During that time, Goodier’s vehicle had struck corner flagger, Neil Stoddard, before going back across the straightaway and stopping outside of the track.

Rescue and EMS crews quickly assessed both individuals while ambulances and helicopters were called. Both individuals were taken to area hospitals, with Goodier being pronounced dead later that night, and Stoddard in critical, but stable, condition after being airlifted to the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

According to the raceway, Goodier spent decades competing at Woodhull and was a veteran driver at the track, and even won two times this year, May 14, and June 18.

New York State Police are investigating the incident.