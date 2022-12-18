BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — One person is dead and another injured after a two-car vehicle accident Saturday morning just south of Bath.

New York State Police have released limited information on the crash, but the accident was reported around 10:10 a.m. on Dec. 17, on Nash Road in the Town of Bath.

Police have released the names of the two individuals involved in the crash, Brandi L. White, 39, of Bath, and Jordan S. Smith, 30, of Knoxville, Pa.

It’s unknown at this time how the accident happened or which individual died or the status of the injured person.

This incident is still pending investigation by state police, and 18 News will update the story when more information becomes available.