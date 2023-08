VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A motorcyclist was found dead early Monday by a passing driver on Smith Road in the Town of Veteran.

According to New York State Police, a motorcyclist, a 48 year old male, struck a deer while riding near state Route 14 and Middle Road in the Town of Veteran.

Police say he was discovered Monday morning, Aug. 14, by a driver passing by on Smith Road.

No more information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.