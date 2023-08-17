ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person was shot and is in the hospital after an early morning shooting on Elmira’s Southside, Police confirm.

According to the Elmira Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:48 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the 200 block of Juanita St.

At the scene, officers located the victim who had received a gunshot wound, police say the victim wouldn’t provide details about what had happened.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where received treatment and police say he is recovering from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to them at 607-737-5626 or the anonymous tip line at 607-271-4258.