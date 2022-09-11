ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are investigating a shooting incident in the city that left one person shot.

According to Ithaca Police, around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Tompkins County 911 center received multiple calls for reported shots fired in the North Side neighborhood of the city.

Officers res[pmded to the scene in the 500 block of Alice Miller Way. Upon arrival, officers located one person with a gunshot wound to the leg.

At the scene officers located numerous shell casings along with property damage to several vehicles, as well as, a house that had been shot.

The wounded individual was transported to an area trauma center with what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, If you believe you have information that may aid police with the investigation, feel free to call the Ithaca Police Department with the numbers below.