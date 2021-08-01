One injured in reported two vehicle crash in Wellsboro

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — According to First News Now, on July 31, at approximately 3:08 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Pearl Street and King Street in Wellsboro.

Wellsboro Police, ambulances from Wellsboro and Middlebury responded to the accident, as did two Middlebury fire units. (Middlebury crews responded to the crash due to Wellsboro crews were still dealing with a large fire scene at the Wellsboro Building Supply business).

WECO (Wellsboro Electric Company) was notified of the accident as a utility pole was nearly sheered in half by one of the vehicles.

One 31-year-old female, who was listed as the passenger in one of the vehicles suffered multiple injuries and was transported to UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment. One driver was questioned at the scene by police and transported to the lab for testing and later released.

Both vehicles were towed from the accident scene and King Street was cleared by 4:11PM.