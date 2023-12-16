AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16th: 22°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– We are heading into unsettled weather after a relatively quiet period this week. When do return to dry and quiet conditions? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Tonight we stay dry and cloudy. Wind speeds are under 10mph. Temperatures drop into the low 40s, keeping conditions mild into Sunday morning.

TOMORROW:

We start the day tomorrow mainly cloudy with some sprinkles or spotty showers possible, but most rain showers don’t move in until the afternoon. Rain becomes widespread and steady by the evening. A flood watch goes into effect from 5 pm to 5 am Tuesday for most of the Twin Tiers, except for Tioga, Pa. who will see the watch expire at 7 pm Monday. Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are forecast across the watch area Sunday into Monday, with the heaviest rain falling overnight on Sunday. Temperatures top off in the low 50s.

START OF THE WEEK:

Showers continue into Monday, but they slow down by the afternoon. Lingering showers transition into a rain/snow mix, with full snow showers overnight into Tuesday possible across the region. This will be supported by a cold front coming in behind the exiting low, with lake effect flurries possible into Tuesday morning. Trace to no accumulation is expected at this time. We’ll be dry heading into the rest of our week before the next system arrives later next weekend.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STEADY SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CHANCE ISO. SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 43

Have a great night!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter