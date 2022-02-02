One local mom and newborn baby were saved by blood donations in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One local mother, Kristina Harris was in desperate need of blood after giving birth to her child amid a national blood shortage got the life-saving care she needed thanks to the help of the local community.

Kristina Harris is a mother and wife from horseheads. With her husband by her side, she went in for a c-section at Corning Hospital to give birth to her second child. What was supposed to be the routine turned out not to be.

“Around 4:30 in the morning, I sat up. I felt like three big kicks to my left side. Then, winding pain across my ribs. I couldn’t breathe. It was scary. My mother had lost a full-term baby 13 years before me with a cord accident. She always talks about the last kick she felt so when I felt three big kicks and blinding pain, I thought this is bad,” said Kristina Harris, Patient, Guthrie Hospital

Harris needed a blood transfusion and was taken to Robert Packer Hospital.

“The most important to an invulnerable segment of our population is the mothers giving birth to babies also require blood products then there are complications associated with that,” said Dr. Steven Casos, Trauma Medical Director, Guthrie Hospital

With it being a national blood crisis, harris was thankful to have received blood when she did. She also learned something about herself.

“I had a disorder called Dessimated Intravascular Coagulation and, that’s a situation that’s rare and serious where abnormal clotting leads to massive blood loss,” said Harris

Guthrie is partnering with the American Red Cross to hold a series of blood drives aimed at increasing the supply and awareness of the need for blood throughout our region.

To become a local hero and become a blood donor, log on to the American Red Cross website.