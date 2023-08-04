NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and two others were injured after two motorcycles and a car were involved in an accident late Thursday in Tompkins County, New York State Police confirms.

According to police, 26-year-old Wesley V. Demming of Newfield died at the scene of the crash on Millard Hill Road in Newfield.

Police say that Around 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, two Harley Davidson motorcycles ridden by Demming and 30-year-old Louis R. Loiselle, were riding westbound on Millard Hill Road.

The two were traveling about one mile east of Short Lane and while cresting over a knoll, police say Demming crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a Subaru Forester driven by 19-year-old Scott Watkins.

Police say that after the initial impact, Demming’s motorcycle collided with Loiselle’s motorcycle.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and attempted numerous life-saving measures on Demming, but were deemed unsuccessful.

Loiselle was taken from the scene to Cayuga Medical Center and then was airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Watkins was taken from the scene to Cayuga Medical Center to be treated for head injuries.