One patient airlifted following rollover crash in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police responded to a rollover accident early Sunday evening on County Route 11 in the Town of Bath.

At 6:09 p.m. the Bath Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a one-car rollover on County Route 11 near Wilber Road in the town of Bath. Upon arrival, two men were able to exit the vehicle, one with serious injuries that required a medical helicopter.

Firefighters and ambulance personnel carried the patient to the Lifenet helicopter and the patient was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for a lower body injury. The second passenger was treated for minor injuries.

Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corps. and AMR paramedic arrived on scene and provided emergency care. A large dirt field was located across the road from the accident and was used as a landing zone and an engine from Bath Fire wet down the area to prevent the dry dirt from creating a dust storm when the helicopter landed.

All units cleared the scene approximately one hour later.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash and State Police say it is under investigation.