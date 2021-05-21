One person arrested after Horseheads manhunt, other suspects at large

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been arrested in connection to the manhunt in Horseheads on Thursday, according to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom.

On May 20, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a detail as part of Operation Take Back the Streets searching for someone with a history of illegal firearm possession, human trafficking, and drugs.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Route 64 for vehicle and traffic law violations and located a hypodermic syringe in the vehicle. While interviewing the occupants the vehicle fled and a short pursuit began, during which handguns were thrown out of the vehicle. Those weapons were later recovered by police.

In the interest of public safety the pursuit was stopped and the vehicle involved was located in a wooded area off East Franklin Street in the Town of Horseheads.

Deputies from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Steuben County K-9 Unit, New York State Police and their K-9 Unit, and the Village of Horseheads Police Department canvassed the area searching for the suspects.

Police say the occupants of the vehicle, who have been identified, obtained a ride from the area prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

One of those people, identified as Danielle Bowen of Elmira, was located and arrested for one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. Bowen was identified as the passenger of the fleeing vehicle.

Bowen was arraigned by the Chemung County Arraignment Bureau and remanded to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Deputies are continuing the investigation and further charges are pending the apprehension

of others involved in the incident. It’s not known how many other people are wanted in connection to the chase.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Parole, the New York State Police, and the Village of Horseheads Police Department.