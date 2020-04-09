One person arrested following arson fire in Earlville

EARLVILLE, NY (WETM) – New York State Police have arrested one person following an arson fire at the Lighthouse Community Church in the village of Earlville.

According to the Chenango County FireWire, say one person had been sent to the Chenango Memorial Hospital.

We reached out to emergency crews, but they were unable to comment on a possible cause or any injuries at this time.

Troopers arrived on the scene at approximately 10:32 p.m. and were assisted by Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies, Earlville Fire, North Norwich Fire, Sherburne Fire and EMS, Smyrna Fire, Hamilton Fire, the Chenango County Bureau of Fire Investigation and NYSEG.