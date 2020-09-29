One person killed in evening Bradford County crash

OVERTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Zack Jerks, 30, was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Morris Road Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to State Police, the vehicle was traveling south on Morris Road around 8:45 p.m. when it failed to negotiate a right curve on the road. The car continued off the road and down a steep embankment and struck trees.

State Police say there were three people inside the vehicle and none of them were wearing seatbelts.

One passenger was able to exit the vehicle to find help and the driver was entrapped in the vehicle. The second passenger, Jerks, was killed on impact, according to State Police.

The passenger, a 41-year-old from Dushore, and the driver, a 38-year-old from New Albany, were transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre as trauma patients.

State Police say the investigation is on-going and anyone with information regarding the crash should contact State Police in Towanda.

Assisting at the scene were: Troop P FSU, Troop P CARS, Furman and Jones Towing, New Albany Fire and EMS, and the Bradford County Coroner’s Office.