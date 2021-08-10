One person killed in Tioga County motorcycle crash, second person seriously injured

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – One person was killed in a Tioga County motorcycle crash on Monday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Joshua Brought, 44, of Coal Township, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident on Sand Run Road shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 9.

State Police say Brought was operating the motorcycle at an unknown speed traveling north on a left-hand turn when he left the roadway into a ditch. The 2006 Harley-Davidson DYNA Wide Glide bike continued back into the roadway and slid into a guide rail.

Brought was thrown from the bike into the guide rail, which State Police say caused the fatal injury.

A passenger was also thrown from the bike from the initial impact and came to rest along the west berm of the southbound lane. The passenger, identified as 39-year-old Nichole Hood of Shamokin, was flown to Geisinger Hospital in Danville with a suspected serious injury.

State Police say neither Brought nor Hood were wearing helmets at the time of the crash and that alcohol/controlled substances played a role in the accident.