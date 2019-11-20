One person killed in Waverly house fire

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – John Gay of Waverly died Sunday evening after a house fire in the Town of Barton, according to the Tioga County Sherrif’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded on Nov. 17 around 8:51 p.m. to a fire on Crane Road in Waverly.

The fire was extinguished by responding fire departments from Waverly-Barton and Lockwood, as well as by assisting departments from Sayre and Athens Township in Pennsylvania.

The investigation revealed that Gay died as a result of the structure fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Tioga County Fire Investigation Team.

An obituary posted in the Morning Times requests donations be sent to the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., at 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help his children offset the cost of the funeral.