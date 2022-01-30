One person trapped in silo at Anchor Glass in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 30, at approximately 6 p.m., scanner reports said a person was trapped in a silo at Anchor Glass Container Corporation in Elmira Heights.

Multiple local police and fire departments responded to the scene including: Elmira and Elmira Heights Fire Departments.

According to the Chemung County Firewire, initially, Town and Country Fire Department were setting up a landing zone for a helicopter.

The current status of the reportedly trapped individual is unknown.

18 News reached out to the Elmira Heights Fire Department for comment, but they said they “do not have any information at this time.”

This is a developing story and 18 News will update this article as more information is released.