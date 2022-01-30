One person trapped in silo at Anchor Glass in Elmira Heights

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 04 2022 08:00 am

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 30, at approximately 6 p.m., scanner reports said a person was trapped in a silo at Anchor Glass Container Corporation in Elmira Heights.

Multiple local police and fire departments responded to the scene including: Elmira and Elmira Heights Fire Departments.

According to the Chemung County Firewire, initially, Town and Country Fire Department were setting up a landing zone for a helicopter.

The current status of the reportedly trapped individual is unknown.

18 News reached out to the Elmira Heights Fire Department for comment, but they said they “do not have any information at this time.”

This is a developing story and 18 News will update this article as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now