Person shot in Pine City domestic dispute

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – One person was shot during a domestic dispute Monday evening in Pine City, according to an official with the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

It was just before 7 p.m. when the call went out for a person shot inside a home on the 1-hundred block of Bird Creek Road.

18 News was on the scene as the ambulance drove the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, along with New York State Police, responded to the scene. They did arrest a man, taking him into custody.

Arrest made in a shooting in Pine City August 2, 2021

The status of the victim and the identity of the suspect have not been released. A lieutenant with the Sheriff’s Office told our reporter more details are coming in a press release.