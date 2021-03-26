Oneonta man arrested twice for threatening someone with a chainsaw and arson

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Mar. 23, at approximately 10:37 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Jason Manderville for threatening someone with a chainsaw.

Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Oneida Street in the town of Oneonta. 

An investigation revealed that after a dispute, Manderville threatened a victim with a chainsaw.  Manderville was located in a wooded area behind his residence and arrested. 

Manderville, 34, was processed at SP Oneonta and virtually arraigned by a judge.  He was released on his own recognizance and order to appear in the town on Oneonta court on April 6, 2021.  The victim was issued a stay away order of protection. 

At approximately 3:05 p.m., on the same date, New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Manderville on the felonies of Arson and Criminal Contempt. 

At approximately 2:46 p.m., Troopers, Oneonta Fire Department and Oneonta EMS were dispatched to a report of a house fire at the location where troopers arrested Manderville just a few hours earlier.  When troopers arrived, they found the residence fully engulfed.  Troopers located Manderville in a wooded area near State Highway 205 and he was taken into custody. 

An investigation revealed that he had returned to the residence and intentionally started a fire.  He also violated the order of protection that had been issued a few hours prior. 

Manderville was arraigned for the felony charges and remanded to the Otsego County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. 

