Oneonta man arrested twice for threatening someone with a chainsaw and arson

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Mar. 23, at approximately 10:37 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Jason Manderville for threatening someone with a chainsaw.

Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Oneida Street in the town of Oneonta.

An investigation revealed that after a dispute, Manderville threatened a victim with a chainsaw. Manderville was located in a wooded area behind his residence and arrested.

Manderville, 34, was processed at SP Oneonta and virtually arraigned by a judge. He was released on his own recognizance and order to appear in the town on Oneonta court on April 6, 2021. The victim was issued a stay away order of protection.

At approximately 3:05 p.m., on the same date, New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Manderville on the felonies of Arson and Criminal Contempt.

At approximately 2:46 p.m., Troopers, Oneonta Fire Department and Oneonta EMS were dispatched to a report of a house fire at the location where troopers arrested Manderville just a few hours earlier. When troopers arrived, they found the residence fully engulfed. Troopers located Manderville in a wooded area near State Highway 205 and he was taken into custody.

An investigation revealed that he had returned to the residence and intentionally started a fire. He also violated the order of protection that had been issued a few hours prior.

Manderville was arraigned for the felony charges and remanded to the Otsego County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.