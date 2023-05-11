ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Eldridge Park, Elmira’s historic amusement park, has announced the dates for opening weekend, and new events coming for the 2023 season.

The park will have an opening ceremony on Friday, May 26, at 5 p.m. with the annual Riderless Memorial Ride to honor the volunteers who have passed.

To celebrate the opening weekend, Saturday the 27 will be Train Day at the park in collaboration with the Chemung Valley Railway Historical Society.

This new event is being held to recognize the impact that the railroad industry had in Elmira and the surrounding area.

With new events comes the return of old ones as the park announces the kick-off to its summer concert series with the performance of the Sgro Brothers Band on Sunday the 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For opening weekend, the park will have attractions open on Monday, the 29, going from noon to 8 p.m.

Normal park hours will be posted as follows:

Fridays – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays – Noon to 9 p.m.

Sundays – Noon to 8 p.m.

Holiday weekdays – noon to 8 p.m.

Thursdays in late June – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Summer events will be happening in the coming months at the park, to keep updated with what’s to come, be sure to check with the park’s website, or call 607-732-8440.