Oreo releases their new cookie flavor!

(WETM) – After almost three months of anticipation and preparation, Oreo finally released their famous new mystery flavor for their popular cream filled cookie.

The new flavor is churro! Back on September 16th, the latest Oreo mystery allowed fans to guest what the new flavor was for a chance to win $50,000.

There were clues that came along with the new flavor guesses and hints posted on Oreo’s social media pages.

Oreo posted an Instagram photo, with the caption, “Case closed! The #MysteryOREO is Churro flavored creme. Nice work, super-sleuths 🔍 We have notified the winner directly. More details at MysteryOREO.com.”

Other captions reveal the new flavor, saying “Excuse us while we shout “Churray” from the rooftops 😍 📷: @saucedjunkfood”