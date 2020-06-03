Outdoor dining in Southern Tier restaurants permitted to begin June 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted in Phase Two of reopening.

Restaurants in the seven regions that have already entered Phase Two can reopen for outdoor dining beginning on June 4. Those areas include the Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Western New York.

Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.

“COVID-19 is still a real threat and we’re still battling it. I know it’s not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society,” Governor Cuomo said. “But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two.”

An additional 1,045 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in New York State, bringing the statewide to to 374,085 positive cases.