CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Seniors from around Chemung County were invited to the county fairgrounds on Wednesday to participate in a free drive-thru harvest picnic offered by the Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care.

Around 140 showed up to the event and enjoyed a free lunch provided by AJ’s Deli in Elmira containing a turkey sandwich, or a vegetarian option, chips, spiced cookies, and apple cider. Residents were promoted to go out and enjoy their lunch at one of the parks in Chemung County, or wherever they felt comfortable.

On top of the lunch, attendees were given COVID-19 take-home tests as cold and flu season draws near. The picnic was not only done to help aging seniors but to promote community engagement and the different services the Department of Aging provides for the community.

Numerous groups from around the county helped volunteer for the event, such as the Historical Society of Horseheads, AARP, and Stop DWI Coordinators among others. The groups made sure that the event flowed smoothly while providing a fun atmosphere for everyone who attended.

“This is a way to get information out, it’s a way to tell people about the Department of Aging and the services we provide,” said Beth Stranges, the Director of the Chemung County Department of Aging and Long-Term Care. “It’s also a way for us to celebrate aging in Chemung County,” Stranges said.

If you are someone who missed this event and would like to participate in others offered by the Department of Aging, you can keep up to date by following the department on Facebook, visiting its website, or contacting them by phone at 607-737-5520