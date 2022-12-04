MIDDLEBURY TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an unknown suspect(s) who broke into a house Thursday in Tioga County.

According to Police, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, an unknown individual(s) broke into a residence at 128 State Road in Middlebury Township, Tioga County.

Police say the suspect(s) made forced entry into the residence and stole a jewelry box, various jewelry, U.S. half dollars, and U.S. two dollar bills, totaling $3,700 in damages.

Police are asking for help from the public with any information about this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151.