CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WEMT) – Over 3,300 customers in Chemung County are without power, according to NYSEG.

Four separate outages have been reported in areas of Horseheads, Catlin, Veteran, and Millport.

NYSEG is currently investigating the outages, according to the company’s website.

18 News will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.